Nationals' Bryce Harper: Late scratch from lineup
Harper was scratched from the Nationals' lineup for undisclosed reasons, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
It's unclear whether or not Harper is dealing with an injury. Michael Taylor will start in center field in his place.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 24th homer•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Resting ahead of break•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 23rd home run•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes 22nd homer•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Cranks 20th homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Rips three doubles against Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...