Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 16th homer Sunday

Harper went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

He also struck out twice, however, the fourth straight game in which Harper has fanned multiple times. With three homers in the last six games and 16 on the year, the 25-year-old is still supplying his expected power numbers, but his unexpected contact issues have dragged his batting average down to .232. Harper is one tweak in his swing away from erupting, but his current form may present a window to trade for him at a slight discount.