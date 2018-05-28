Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 16th homer Sunday
Harper went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
He also struck out twice, however, the fourth straight game in which Harper has fanned multiple times. With three homers in the last six games and 16 on the year, the 25-year-old is still supplying his expected power numbers, but his unexpected contact issues have dragged his batting average down to .232. Harper is one tweak in his swing away from erupting, but his current form may present a window to trade for him at a slight discount.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Slugs 14th homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Swats 13th homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets first breather Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two more homers Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes yard again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...