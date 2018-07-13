Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 23rd home run

Harper went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Mets.

Harper took southpaw Jerry Blevins deep in the seventh inning for his 23rd home run of the season. It marked only his sixth home run against left-handed pitchers this season, though he has managed a higher batting average and on-base percentage when he does not have the platoon advantage. Harper now has three home runs but has also struck out a troubling 17 times in 41 at-bats since the start of July.

More News
Our Latest Stories