Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 24th homer
Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Braves.
The slugger took Dan Winkler deep for a solo shot in the eighth inning, giving Harper 24 homers on the season. He's also now up to eight steals, having swiped a base in each of the first two games coming out of the All-Star break. It's been a rough campaign for the 25-year-old so far in terms of batting average, but he's still more than capable of going on a tear over the final months.
