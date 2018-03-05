Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches first spring homer Sunday
Harper went 2-for-3 with a home run, a second run scored and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
He yanked a two-run bomb to right field off Alex Wilson for his first homer of the spring. Harper had trouble staying healthy again last season, but his 1.008 OPS was the second-best mark of his career, and if he can stay on the field for 150-plus games he should once again figure prominently in the NL MVP discussion.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in action Saturday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Undergoes minor procedure for toenail issue•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with ingrown toenail•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Unlikely to play full game this weekend•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting second in return•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...