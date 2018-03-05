Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches first spring homer Sunday

Harper went 2-for-3 with a home run, a second run scored and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

He yanked a two-run bomb to right field off Alex Wilson for his first homer of the spring. Harper had trouble staying healthy again last season, but his 1.008 OPS was the second-best mark of his career, and if he can stay on the field for 150-plus games he should once again figure prominently in the NL MVP discussion.

