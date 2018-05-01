Nationals' Bryce Harper: Leading off Tuesday
Harper has been bumped up to the leadoff spot Tuesday against the Pirates.
It's the first time Harper has hit anywhere other than third this season and the first time he's led off since 2013. Harper is certainly an unconventional leadoff hitter given his immense power, but his .458 on-base percentage is obviously excellent for a table-setter. If Harper starts leading off on a regular basis, he'd trade RBI for runs, a largely neutral move for fantasy purposes, though his total number of plate appearances would increase, giving him more chances to hit home runs.
