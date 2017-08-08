Nationals' Bryce Harper: Lofts 29th homer Monday

Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.

His 29th homer of the year, and 150th of his career, was a majestic blast to right-center on a first-pitch curve from Odrisamer Despaigne in the fourth inning. Harper is heating up again with seven hits and two home runs in his last four games and he still remains within striking distance of an NL Triple Crown, sitting fourth in batting average (.327), tied for fourth in homers (29) and fifth in RBI (82).