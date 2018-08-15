Nationals' Bryce Harper: Mashes 30th homer

Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Harper delivered the two-run blast -- his 30th of the season -- in the eighth inning to help shave a five-run deficit in the eventual 6-4 defeat. It's just the second time the 25-year-old has reached the 30-home run plateau, and he's showing no signs of slowing down; in 47 at-bats in August, Harper is slashing .340/.436/.723 with five long balls and 10 RBI.