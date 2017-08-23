Nationals' Bryce Harper: No timetable yet for return
Harper has seen improvement in his bruised knee and was walking with less of a limp Tuesday, but is not yet ready to resume baseball activities, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Until he's able to begin doing agility drills and swing a bat, there won't be any sort of concrete timetable for Harper's return to action. Given the Nats' big lead in the NL East, they have no reason to rush their star right fielder back, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the lineup sometime in September with just enough time to shake off any rust before the playoffs begin.
