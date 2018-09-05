Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base four times

Harper went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and three walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have shown zero interest in pitching to Harper through the first two games of the series, as he is 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBI and six walks in 11 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has drawn at least one walk in each of the last eight games.