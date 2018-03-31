Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base three times Friday

Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

Incredibly, this was only the second out of Harper's six career Opening Days in which he didn't hit a home run, but Cincinnati's pitchers still couldn't keep him off the bases, even if they did keep him in the park. In his final season before free agency, expect the 25-year-old to put up some very impressive numbers if he can avoid the injuries that have checkered his career to date.