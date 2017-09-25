Nationals' Bryce Harper: On track to be activated Monday

The Nationals plan to activate Harper (knee, calf) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's series opener against the Phillies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and a left calf strain after slipping on first base in an Aug. 12 game, which had made it uncertain if he'd be able to return to action before the end of the regular season. Fortunately for the Nationals, the star outfielder proved to be a quick healer and is now expected to get a week's worth of games in before the postseason gets underway. It's unclear if the Nationals would be comfortable with deploying Harper in an everyday role right off the bat, but if his knee and calf check out fine in his initial appearances, manager Dusty Baker would likely feel comfortable using the former MVP regularly in the playoffs. Harper's return will also force Baker to make some tough decisions with his outfield, as Jayson Werth and Howie Kendrick will likely have to compete with one another for starts in left field.