Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out Monday with illness

Harper was not activated from the disabled list and isn't in Monday's lineup due to an illness, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Although it had looked like Harper was poised to return to action Monday and play in his first game since Aug. 12, the Nationals will have to wait a bit longer before activating their star right fielder from the DL. While fantasy owners and the Nationals alike would be thrilled to have Harper back in the lineup as the season winds down, it's still possible that he could return before the regular season comes to an end. More information regarding Harper's eventual activation should be available soon, as it's expected that he'll be lifted from the DL once he's no longer feeling under the weather. Jayson Werth is starting in right field and hitting fifth Monday night.