Nationals' Bryce Harper: Questionable for Sunday

Harper was hit on his kneecap Saturday and said he's unsure if he'll be in the lineup Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the knee in the sixth inning and stayed in the game to run the bases before being replaced by Adam Eaton a half inning later. The Nationals and Reds play early Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM.

