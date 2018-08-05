Nationals' Bryce Harper: Questionable for Sunday
Harper was hit on his kneecap Saturday and said he's unsure if he'll be in the lineup Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Harper was hit by a pitch on the knee in the sixth inning and stayed in the game to run the bases before being replaced by Adam Eaton a half inning later. The Nationals and Reds play early Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM.
