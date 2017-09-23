Nationals' Bryce Harper: Ready for next step in recovery

Harper (knee) played in another simulated game Saturday and is ready to advance to the next step in his recovery, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are waiting to determine exactly what the next step for Harper will be, but he made it through simulated games the last two days without issue, so he is at least ready to face live pitching again and could rejoin the big-league club soon. The team figures to provide more details on Harper's status over the next day or two.