Nationals' Bryce Harper: Records multi-hit day

Harper went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Harper delivered an RBI double in the third inning to extend Washington's lead to two. He managed to make a significant impact after it was unclear whether he'd take the field in the series finale. Harper was struck by a pitch on the knee Saturday, but he recorded his 68th RBI of the season the following day and he should be good to go moving forward, especially with a scheduled off day Monday.