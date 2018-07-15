Nationals' Bryce Harper: Resting ahead of break

Harper is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

As one of the main attractions for Washington as it hosts the 89th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, Harper will be get Sunday off to receive an early start on the festivities. Harper, who is slashing .184/.355/.388 across 14 games in July, will give way to Michael Taylor in center field in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories