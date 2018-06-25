Nationals' Bryce Harper: Rips three doubles against Phillies

Harper went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI to help the Nationals to an 8-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Harper's recent struggles have been well documented, but he finally looked like his old self in this one, lacing three two-baggers and playing a part in three of Washington's eight runs for the game. The .219/.356/.479 slash line is still far off the pace we know he's capable of, but it seems like it has to be a matter of time before Harper gets back to his old tricks. Hopefully this three-hit effort was a sign that he's gearing up for a vintage hot streak that will start to pump those numbers back up toward their usual levels.