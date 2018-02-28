Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with ingrown toenail

Harper will not play against the Marlins on Wednesday due to an ingrown toenail, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Harper should be considered day-to-day while dealing with this minor issue. The outfielder is coming off another excellent season, hitting .319/.413/.595 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI in 111 games, but he did miss a significant portion of the year after suffering a bone bruise to his knee in August. Victor Robles will take over in right field versus Miami in his stead.

