Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with ingrown toenail
Harper will not play against the Marlins on Wednesday due to an ingrown toenail, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Harper should be considered day-to-day while dealing with this minor issue. The outfielder is coming off another excellent season, hitting .319/.413/.595 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI in 111 games, but he did miss a significant portion of the year after suffering a bone bruise to his knee in August. Victor Robles will take over in right field versus Miami in his stead.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Unlikely to play full game this weekend•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting second in return•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Activated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out Monday with illness•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...