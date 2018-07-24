Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with stomach bug

Harper was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers with a stomach bug, but may be available off the bench, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Fortunately it was just a minor ailment that caused him to be a late scratch. He was replaced in the lineup by Michael Taylor, and may make an appearance as a pinch hitter.

