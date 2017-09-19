Nationals' Bryce Harper: Set for sim game over weekend

Harper will play in another simulated game in New York over the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Harper continues to trend in the right direction, as manager Dusty Baker said he was impressed with the way Harper looked in a simulated game Tuesday. The key remains how Harper feels Wednesday, however; if everything checks out, the 24-year-old will get a couple of days to rest before participating in another simulated contest over the weekend. If all goes well, general manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged Harper could return before the end of the regular season, though Rizzo maintained that the Nationals are taking things day-to-day. Obviously the Nationals won't push him to return given they've already clinched a playoff berth, but they'd like to get him some game action before the postseason rolls around.