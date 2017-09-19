Nationals' Bryce Harper: Set for sim game over weekend
Harper will play in another simulated game in New York over the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Harper continues to trend in the right direction, as manager Dusty Baker said he was impressed with the way Harper looked in a simulated game Tuesday. The key remains how Harper feels Wednesday, however; if everything checks out, the 24-year-old will get a couple of days to rest before participating in another simulated contest over the weekend. If all goes well, general manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged Harper could return before the end of the regular season, though Rizzo maintained that the Nationals are taking things day-to-day. Obviously the Nationals won't push him to return given they've already clinched a playoff berth, but they'd like to get him some game action before the postseason rolls around.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Could return next week•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes BP, eyeing NLDS return•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting off tee and running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Plays catch for first time•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Not close to running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Beginning to show improvement•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...