Nationals' Bryce Harper: Slated for MRI on Sunday

Harper will undergo an MRI on Sunday as the Nationals look to assess the severity of the hyperextended left knee he suffered in the first inning of Saturday's 3-1 win over the Giants, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Harper required assistance off the field after he slipped on the top of first base awkwardly while trying to beat out an infield grounder during his first at-bat of the game. Given that Harper looked to be in considerable pain, it seems quite likely that he'll land on the disabled list as a result of the injury, but the Nationals won't have a timetable for his recovery until the MRI results are read. Harper's likely absence would represent yet another hit to the Nationals' dwindling outfield depth, as Jayson Werth (foot) and Michael Taylor (oblique) are already on the disabled list along with Adam Eaton (knee), who has been ruled out for the season.