Nationals' Bryce Harper: Slugs 14th homer Monday
Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.
Teenage phenom Juan Soto homered on the first pitch of his first big-league start and mimicked Harper's hair flip when he got back to the dugout, so the man himself had little choice but to respond with a blast of his own. Harper's .231 batting average and .196 BABIP on the season remain far below his usual standards, but there's still plenty of time for them to improve, and his 14 home runs still puts him in the National League lead.
