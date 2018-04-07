Nationals' Bryce Harper: Smacks fifth home run
Harper hit his fifth homer of the season in Saturday's loss against the Mets.
Harper's homer was a sixth-inning solo shot off of Hansel Robles. It gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead, which they relinquished the following inning. Harper is on a tear to start the year, with five home runs and a .292/.486/.917 line through his first eight games.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes third homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts first two homers of 2018•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: In control this spring•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches first spring homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in action Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...