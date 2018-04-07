Nationals' Bryce Harper: Smacks fifth home run

Harper hit his fifth homer of the season in Saturday's loss against the Mets.

Harper's homer was a sixth-inning solo shot off of Hansel Robles. It gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead, which they relinquished the following inning. Harper is on a tear to start the year, with five home runs and a .292/.486/.917 line through his first eight games.

