Nationals' Bryce Harper: Staying in Washington

Harper will not be traded by the Nationals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals placed Harper on revocable waivers where he was claimed by the Dodgers, Grant Paulsen of NBC Sports Washington reports. However, the two sides couldn't reach an agreement within the allowed negotiation period, so the outfielder will remain in Washington through the end of the season.

