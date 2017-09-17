Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes BP, eyeing NLDS return

Harper (knee) took batting practice on the field for the first time Sunday and is hoping to return for Game 1 of the NLDS, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The timetable for Harper remained unclear to this point, but it appears the star right fielder is just aiming to be ready by the time the postseason rolls around. It makes sense for him to take his recovery slow with the Nationals having already clinched a playoff berth, but an absence through the remainder of the regular season would have a monumental impact during the stretch run of the fantasy season.