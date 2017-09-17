Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes BP, eyeing NLDS return
Harper (knee) took batting practice on the field for the first time Sunday and is hoping to return for Game 1 of the NLDS, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The timetable for Harper remained unclear to this point, but it appears the star right fielder is just aiming to be ready by the time the postseason rolls around. It makes sense for him to take his recovery slow with the Nationals having already clinched a playoff berth, but an absence through the remainder of the regular season would have a monumental impact during the stretch run of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting off tee and running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Plays catch for first time•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Not close to running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Beginning to show improvement•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: No timetable yet for return•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: MRI reveals no ligament damage; hits DL•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...