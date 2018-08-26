Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes seat Sunday

Harper is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Harper may have a .331/.410/.595 slash line with seven home runs since the All-Star break, but will get a breather Sunday as he is 0-for-11 over the last three games. Michael Taylor will start in center field while the former NL MVP should return to the lineup at Philadelphia on Monday.