Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes seat Sunday

Harper is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Harper may have a .331/.410/.595 slash line with seven home runs since the All-Star break, but will get a breather Sunday as he is 0-for-11 over the last three games. Michael Taylor will start in center field while the former NL MVP should return to the lineup at Philadelphia on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories