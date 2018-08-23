Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three hits in win over Phillies

Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The slugger showcased some of his other talents in this one, beating the shift with a bunt in the first inning and then swiping his 11th bag of the season in the fourth. Harper's posted five multi-hit performances in his last seven games, and he's now rung up a spectacular .385/.442/.679 slash line through 20 games in August with five homers, 14 runs, 17 RBI and three steals.