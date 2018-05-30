Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three hits Tuesday
Harper was 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.
Harper started the scoring in the top of the first inning with the solo shot to right field, and added a pair of singles of Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the third and fifth innings. The 25-year-old is not consistently finding hits and has now drawn only eight walks in May, after having 37 in April. Harper has an unbalanced .209/.277/.527 slash line in 91 at-bats in May, but does still have eight home runs (and 17 home runs for the season).
