Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two doubles in blowout win
Harper went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Nationals.
After staying put in Washington following Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, Harper delivered his fourth multi-hit performance of July. He needed only five innings to achieve the feat, as he was lifted in the top of the sixth inning with the Nationals already leading 19-0. Harper has a .223/.371/.479 slash line with 25 home runs, eight steals and 85 walks this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Collects 65th RBI vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches three-run homer•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with stomach bug•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 24th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...