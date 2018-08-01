Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two doubles in blowout win

Harper went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Nationals.

After staying put in Washington following Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, Harper delivered his fourth multi-hit performance of July. He needed only five innings to achieve the feat, as he was lifted in the top of the sixth inning with the Nationals already leading 19-0. Harper has a .223/.371/.479 slash line with 25 home runs, eight steals and 85 walks this season.