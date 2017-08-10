Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two runs, two RBI in Wednesday's win

Harper went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.

It's his fourth multi-hit performance in the last six games, and Harper has a .375/.393/.625 slash line over that stretch with two homers, six runs and six RBI. With an NL East title and possible NL Triple Crown in his sights, expect the 24-year-old superstar to remain locked in over the final weeks of the season.