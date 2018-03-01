Nationals' Bryce Harper: Undergoes minor procedure for toenail issue
Harper underwent a minor procedure for his ingrown toenail but could be back on the field as soon as Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Harper had a similar procedure in 2013 when he was dealing with an ingrown toenail as well, and that only caused him to miss one game. Manager Dave Martinez said that Harper wanted to get back on the field Friday, but the club doesn't want to push anything with there being no reason to rush him back.
