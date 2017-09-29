Nationals' Bryce Harper: Unlikely to play full game this weekend
Harper is in the lineup but will likely only play six or seven innings during Friday's game against the Pirates, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.
In addition, manager Dusty Baker stated that Harper is unlikely to play all nine innings of any game this weekend while he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. Harper was recently activated from the disabled list Tuesday, and played two straight games before taking the day off for Thursday's series opener.
