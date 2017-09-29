Play

Nationals' Bryce Harper: Unlikely to play full game this weekend

Harper is in the lineup but will likely only play six or seven innings during Friday's game against the Pirates, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

In addition, manager Dusty Baker stated that Harper is unlikely to play all nine innings of any game this weekend while he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. Harper was recently activated from the disabled list Tuesday, and played two straight games before taking the day off for Thursday's series opener.

