Nationals' Bryce Harper: Walks five times

Harper walked in all five of his plate appearances Tuesday against the Marlins. He failed to contribute any other counting stats.

He leads the majors in walks with 123. Even with that in mind, it's impressive that this wasn't the first time this season that Harper has walked five times -- his career high is six in a game, back on May 6, 2016 against the Cubs.

