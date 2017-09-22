Nationals' Bryce Harper: Works out again Friday

Harper (knee) spent time taking fly balls in the outfield, running the bases and hitting during batting practice prior to Washington's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said that the club will determine the next step for Harper following his simulated game Saturday, which will mark his second "live hitting" session since landing on the disabled list in mid-August. In the meantime, the club hasn't released much information regarding a timetable for his return, besides saying that he could be back as early as next week, as long as all goes well this weekend.