Nationals' Bryce Harper: Works out again Friday
Harper (knee) spent time taking fly balls in the outfield, running the bases and hitting during batting practice prior to Washington's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dusty Baker said that the club will determine the next step for Harper following his simulated game Saturday, which will mark his second "live hitting" session since landing on the disabled list in mid-August. In the meantime, the club hasn't released much information regarding a timetable for his return, besides saying that he could be back as early as next week, as long as all goes well this weekend.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Feels good following Monday's workout•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Set for sim game over weekend•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Could return next week•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes BP, eyeing NLDS return•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting off tee and running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Plays catch for first time•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...