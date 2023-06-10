Edwards gave up a hit in a scoreless seventh inning to record his 13th hold of the season in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

The veteran reliever has matched his hold total from 2022 in less than half the appearances, but Edwards isn't exactly dominating. He's been scored upon in three of his last six games, and his 3.38 ERA on the season doesn't match his shaky 1.50 WHIP or mediocre 21:14 K:BB through 26.2 innings. The Nationals don't have many better options for high-leverage work, however, so Edwards figures to remain in a setup role barring a total meltdown.