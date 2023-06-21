Edwards (shoulder) was sent for an MRI on his right shoulder Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Edwards landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday afternoon with a diagnosis of right shoulder inflammation, but the imaging scans will provide a clearer overall scope of the issue. The 31-year-old had been shaping up as a strong trade candidate for the Nationals with a 3.69 ERA through 31.2 innings of setup duty. Maybe he can return sometime in July, ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.