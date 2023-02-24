Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Abrams could work his way toward the top of the lineup with a strong spring, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams will hit leadoff in the Nats' Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Cardinals, though Lane Thomas is probably going to have that role when the real games begin. Abrams seems to be a potential target for the No. 2 spot in the order, if he displays a significant level of improvement in the on-base department over the next five weeks. The 22-year-old slashed just .246/.280/.324 across his first 302 major-league plate appearances last season between San Diego and Washington.