Abrams went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win at Milwaukee.

The 23-year-old entered the contest in a 1-for-19 slump and started off 0-for-4 on Saturday, but he erased a one-run deficit in the ninth inning with a two-run homer off Brewers closer Trevor Megill. Abrams is batting just .183 through 13 games in July, but he still has a .269/.344/.486 slash line for the season to go along with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 15 steals.