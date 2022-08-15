The Nationals recalled Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Abrams was assigned to Rochester after being acquired from the Padres earlier this month, but he earned another trip to the big leagues by going 9-for-27 (.333) over his last seven games at the Triple-A level, and he'll get his chance with Luis Garcia out with a groin injury. Abrams didn't play on an everyday basis for the Padres earlier this season, but with the Nationals out of the playoff hunt, he should be a fixture in Washington's lineup the rest of the way.