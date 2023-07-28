Abrams went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Abrams was one of just two Nationals hitters to reach base multiple times in the loss, and he scored the team's only run following a walk and a stolen base in the sixth inning. Though the shortstop has begun to tail off just a bit by going 4-for-19 over his past five games, that won't prevent July from being arguably the best month of his career thus far. Through 21 July games, Abrams is slashing .337/.398/.542 with three homers, four doubles, two triples, eight RBI, 21 runs, and 12 thefts on 12 attempts.