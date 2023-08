Abrams stole two bases and scored a run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The shortstop began the game on the bench, but after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning when he pinch-hit for Jeter Downs, Abrams races around the bases before adding an insurance run for the Nationals on a Stone Garrett single. Abrams is up to 33 steals in 36 attempts on the season, and since the All-Star break the 22-year-old is slashing .272/.338/.432 with four homers, nine RBI and 23 runs in 32 games.