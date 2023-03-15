Abrams went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The shortstop batted sixth in this one with catcher Keibert Ruiz getting a look in the leadoff spot, an arrangement that doesn't seem likely to happen much during the regular season. Abrams has gone 7-for-26 at the plate this spring with a rough 0:10 BB:K, and there's no guarantee he hits near the top of the order if he can't get on base more often, but he's a perfect 4-for-4 on steal attempts during Grapefruit League action. The 22-year-old swiped 21 bags on 29 attempts across all levels in 2022, and with a consistent starting spot for the rebuilding Nationals, he could crack 20 steals in the majors this season.