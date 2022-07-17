The Nationals recalled Abbott from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Abbott is back with the Nationals three days after he was returned to the minors upon being designated as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mariners. He covered two frames in relief in the first game of the twin bill that day and should be available as a multi-inning option Sunday behind starter Erasmo Ramirez, who won't work deep into the contest in what will be a bullpen day for Washington.