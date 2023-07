Abbott will begin Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Abbott will start the game with a 3-2 count against Paul Goldschmidt after Friday's game was suspended during the third inning. The 27-year-old righty holds a 4.24 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 17 innings this season and figures to pitch two or three frames Saturday.