Abbott (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Abbott never really found a groove Sunday as he gave up four homers in the short start, including three in the fourth frame. It was his second MLB start of the season and he'd allowed just one run in nine frames with the big-league club before the rough outing. The 26-year-old righty saw his ERA climb to 5.68 with an 11:8 K:BB on the year. Assuming he stays in the rotation, Abbott is projected to face the Padres at home next week.