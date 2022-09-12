Abbott is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles in Washington.
Abbott made his most recent appearance for the Nationals as a reliever Saturday in Philadelphia, but since he tossed just one inning (eight pitches), the outing essentially mimicked a between-starts bullpen session. The right-hander previously started Sept. 7 in St. Louis, striking out five in a no-decision while allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks. Assuming he acquits himself well again Tuesday, Abbott should be able to maintain a regular spot in the Nationals' six-man rotation.