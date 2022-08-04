Abbott will stay in the rotation and start Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Given the lack of existing talent in the Washington rotation, it comes as little surprise that Abbott will draw another start, especially after he looked sharp in his first turn against the Mets on Tuesday. Though the right-hander took a no-decision in the Nationals' 5-1 win, he tossed five scoreless frames while allowing four baserunners and striking out three. He was capped at 76 pitches after having only recently moved into a starting role at Triple-A Rochester prior to his call-up to Washington, but Abbott should be able to push his count up to 90 in his upcoming outing in Philadelphia.