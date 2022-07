The Nationals recalled Abbott from Triple-A Rochester to have him serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mariners, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Abbott is up with the Nationals for the second time this season and will be available for both ends of the twin bill before heading back to Rochester on Thursday. His lone appearance with the big club came back on June 19, when he struck out a batter in a scoreless inning of relief against the Phillies.