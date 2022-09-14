Abbott did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in a 4-3 loss against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Abbott got the start Tuesday but could not capitalize as he needed 72 pitches to get through three innings, surrendering two runs in the process. He has been much more effective working out of the bullpen this season, albeit in a small sample size, with a 2.00 ERA over nine innings in relief compared to a 5.19 ERA through 26 innings in six starts. He owns a 4.37 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 35 innings this season.